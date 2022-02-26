Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 119,314 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 304.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,314 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of nVent Electric worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NVT opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

