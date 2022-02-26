Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 13,910 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.41 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

