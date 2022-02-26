Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 44,000 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $140.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

