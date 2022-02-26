Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 1,387.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,813 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iHeartMedia worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 57.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

