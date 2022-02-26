Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 197,032 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,032 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Mister Car Wash worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $1,884,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 over the last three months.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

