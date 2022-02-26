Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 25,242 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,242 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

NVO stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

