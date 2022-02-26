Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 93,600 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

