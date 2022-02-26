Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sportradar Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAD stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97.

Several research firms recently commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

