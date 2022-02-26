Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of PubMatic worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 149,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUBM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $29.14 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,154 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,191 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

