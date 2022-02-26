Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $429.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.35. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

