Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

