Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,230,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MannKind worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MannKind by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.