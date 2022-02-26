Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.60.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.