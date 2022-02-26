Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,870 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lithium Americas worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

