Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Essent Group worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

