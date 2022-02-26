Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Five9 worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,545,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,195,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total transaction of $629,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

