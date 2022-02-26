Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,422,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

NDSN opened at $227.49 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $189.74 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.