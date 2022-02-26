Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 560,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after buying an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wipro by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after buying an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 3,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 867,945 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

