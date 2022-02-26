Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $5.20 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $238.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.86.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.