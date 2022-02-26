Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $5.26 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 259.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Danaher by 33.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 71,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

NYSE:DHR opened at $279.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.30. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

