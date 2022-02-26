Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,350 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 187.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 70.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 66.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 75.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 59,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

