Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RBC Bearings as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

ROLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $189.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

