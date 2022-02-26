Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 25,900 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,109,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of ARCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

