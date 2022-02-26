Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 38,841 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,841 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.