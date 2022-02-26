Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 44,467 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,467 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Children’s Place worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 553.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 88,071 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

