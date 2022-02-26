Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 70,700 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

