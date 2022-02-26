Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,198 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of KB Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KB Home by 42.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 133.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in KB Home by 35.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

