Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,463 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

