Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 67,400 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $84.98 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.