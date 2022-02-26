Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 74,394 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,394 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Jack in the Box worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.51.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

