Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 795,122 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,122 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Zynga worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.87.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

