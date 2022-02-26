Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

