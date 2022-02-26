Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,390 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,167 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

