Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Cut by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,691 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $33.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

