Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE opened at $30.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.