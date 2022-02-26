Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,712,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.