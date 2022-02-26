Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SCHP opened at $60.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47.

