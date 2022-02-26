Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $28.58, but opened at $29.80. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 221 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $985.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

