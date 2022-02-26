SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 916.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,739 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of SciPlay worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

Several brokerages have commented on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

