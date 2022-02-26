SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 916.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,739 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of SciPlay worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $290,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.29. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29.
SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
