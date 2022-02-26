Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €71.00 ($80.68) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.