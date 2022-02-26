ScPrime 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,044.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $49,044.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012004 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,035,803 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

