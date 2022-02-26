ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002417 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $46,145.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,046,563 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.