Secret Reaches Market Capitalization of $852.95 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $852.95 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00013529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00234579 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003668 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

