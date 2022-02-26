SEEN (SEEN) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00005385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $20,456.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00036616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00109998 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

