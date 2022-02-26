Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) One Day Volume Tops $9,761.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $293,005.77 and approximately $9,761.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.32 or 0.07004248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.99 or 0.99868729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

