Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 990,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

