Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Select Medical has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 990,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.
SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
About Select Medical (Get Rating)
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.