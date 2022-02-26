Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.30% of Selecta Biosciences worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 14,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $43,484.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 42,848 shares worth $129,655. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

