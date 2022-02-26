Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

