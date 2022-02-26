Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $45.56 million and $1.21 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,815,742,564 coins and its circulating supply is 6,986,424,906 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

