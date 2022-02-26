Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $54.12 million and $11.54 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

